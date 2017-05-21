Ulster SFC: Donegal tear Saffrons to shreds 21 May 2017





Donegal's Jamie Brennan and Antrim's Conor Hamill

Donegal 3-19

Antrim 1-9

Donegal had minimal fuss as they hammered Antrim in this afternoon's Ulster senior football championship quarter-final in Ballybofey.

Jamie Brennan, Paddy McGrath and substitute Paddy McBrearty supplied the goals as the Tir Chonaill men romped to a 16-point victory over the Saffrons and into a semi-final meeting with either Derry or Tyrone on June 18th.

The opening stages had been fairly even before Brennan’s strike swung the tie in favour of Rory Gallagher’s charges as they moved into a 1-8 to 0-6 lead before going on to completely boss the second-half.

Michael Murphy and Ciaran Thompson also combined for 0-10 over the 70 minutes for the victors, meaning they could more than afford to concede an Antrim consolation goal through Conor Small in the dying stages.

Thompson had been particularly prominent for the home side during the first 35 minutes and his early scores, along with points from CJ McGourty and Tomas McCann at the other end, saw the sides level on 0-4 each after 20 minutes.

Murphy added points while Matthew Fitzpatrick, who had his suspension overturned in mid-week to represent Antrim today, missed a splendid goal chance and Rory Gallagher’s side took full advantage as Brennan ghosted in to drill a low finish to the Glensmen’s net.

Brennan would add a point to his tally on the interval’s eve, leaving the margin at five, and in the second-half the onslaught started to appear as Frank McGlynn and Murphy kicked unanswered points.

McGourty and Murphy traded frees before the latter added two more to his name and Jason McGee and McBrearty moved the margin up to double figures with Antrim now looking to be destined for the qualifiers.

McGrath bagged his goal on 62 minutes to put the game well and truly beyond reach for the visitors before McBrearty and Small swapped majors in injury-time.