Kingston: we asked for a performance, we got a performance 21 May 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork manager Kieran Kingston.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kieran Kingston gave youth its fling against Tipperary today and he was rewarded with a victory to savour over their arch rivals.

The Cork boss and his selectors handed five players, including his own son Shane, their first championship starts in their thrilling four point victory at Semple Stadium.

“We're very happy with the win obviously,” he remarked to RTE's 'The Sunday Game' shortly after the final whistle.



“We weren't picking on age, we were picking on form and that form was dictated to us to a degree by the league campaign, challenge games, internal games and training.

“It's easy to say it now but if we lost I wouldn't be saying anything different. We asked for a performance, we got a performance and with the performance came the result.”



The Rebels gained sweet revenge for the 0-13 to 0-22 loss they suffered at the hands of the Premier County 12 months ago.

“Last year is gone and we're not going to get carried away because we won one game today either.

“But, like I said last year all through the year, that this was a process, we had a programme in place. It's easy to say it now but, look, people can either believe it or they choose not to, that's up to themselves.

“We're just trying to do the best we can, trying to develop for the future. We've stuck to that game plan, we've stuck to it from the start. We learned a lot from last year and I think we put it into play today.”