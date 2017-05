Twitter: Take a breath... what a game! 21 May 2017





Shane Kingston of Cork celebrates scoring a goal Shane Kingston of Cork celebrates scoring a goal

The Munster SHC is back with a bang! Cork's dethroning of Tipperary has blown the hurling championship wide open. Here's some of the Twitter reaction to the Rebels' 2-27 to 1-26 over the Premier County...

Take a breath... what a game! #corkvtipp — Paul Flynn (@Flinto23) May 21, 2017

Unreal stuff. Can't bate the Munster hurling championship. Well done to Kieran Kingston and his management team. #GAA #championshipssunday — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) May 21, 2017

Up the rebels. — Jamie Coughlan (@coughlan_jamie) May 21, 2017

Conor lehane — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) May 21, 2017

Serious performance from Cork to beat Tipp today especially in Thurles #TippvCork #ChampionshipSunday #gaa — Conal keaney (@ConalKeaney) May 21, 2017

Speedy Recovery to Cathal Barrett. That looked Nasty! #TippvCork — Paddy O'Rourke (@PaORourke89) May 21, 2017