Leinster SFC: Broderick hits 0-10 as Carlow stun Slayneysiders 21 May 2017





Wexford's Michael Furlong and Niall Hughes with Brendan Murphy of Carlow Wexford's Michael Furlong and Niall Hughes with Brendan Murphy of Carlow

Carlow 2-17

Wexford 2-13

Carlow produced the first shock of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship this afternoon by defeating Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Before a crowd of 3,044, the Barrowsiders got their first Leinster championship win since 2011 off the back of sensational contributions from Paul Broderick and Brendan Murphy.

Broderick fired 0-10 while Murphy came up with the clinching goal in injury-time to upset Seamus McEnaney’s charges, whose second-half goals from PJ Banville and Naomhan Rossiter ended up being in vain.

Turlough O’Brien’s men – 1000/1 outsiders for the Delaney Cup at the start of the competition - now march on to a quarter-final meeting with All-Ireland champions Dublin on June 3rd.

Wexford’s start to this provincial opener went according to script, with two Ciaran Lyng frees and a fine effort from corner-back Michael Furlong putting them three to the good after eight minutes.

Alan Kelly got the hosts up and running soon afterwards and when Broderick introduced himself to the game with a monster score from some distance their tails were firmly up, with the dismissal of Wexford’s Daithi Waters to a black card on 18 minutes to follow.

Ben Brosnan restored a two-point advantage for the visitors but they were fortunate not to be behind after Sean Murphy had rattled their crossbar, with Broderick the quickest to the rebound to fly the ball over and raise the umpire's white flag.

Brosnan (45) and Broderick traded more scores to keep the difference at the minimum prior to Sean Gannon levelling and the two marksmen would swap points again before Darragh Foley gave Carlow their first lead approaching half-time.

A Lyng free tied things up at 0-8 apiece for the interval and although Brosnan would nudge the Slayneysiders back in front early in the restart disaster would hit them three minutes in.

Danny Moran’s superbly taken goal and the dismissal of Eoghan Nolan on a second yellow card would come as a colossal double blow to the Model men and they’d need to demonstrate their resolve for the remaining 24 minutes operating with 14 men.

Lyng (free) and Banville had sorely needed scores erased by Brendan Murphy and Broderick (free) but the visitors looked to have got the break they needed when Banville bundled home a goal that left them just one behind.

Broderick and Murphy came up with more accurate responses for the home side but Wexford crept in for their second goal via Rossiter to set-up a grandstand finish.

Broderick upped his tally to 10 with a brace of points before picking up a second yellow card and his loss required a goal in the added minutes from Murphy to ensure Carlow’s first Leinster championship win in six long years.