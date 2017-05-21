Stephen Rochford on 'the most talked about cool down in the history of the GAA' 21 May 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has labelled Bernard Flynn's observations about Aidan O'Shea as 'a bit of joke'.

Two-time All-Ireland winning Meath forward Flynn ruffled Mayo feathers with criticism of O'Shea for signing autographs and taking selfies with kids rather than participating in a warm down with his team-mates following a recent challenge match against the Royal County at Mullingar Shamrocks GAA club.

Rochford had his say on the matter after today's 2-14 to 0-10 Connacht SFC win over Sligo.

“It's a bit of a joke really,” he told Mid West Radio.

“The situation we now have is that our cool down in relation to the game against Meath has become the most talked about cool down in the history of the GAA.

“Look there was no issue,” he added shaking his head. “There was no issue as the management saw it, there was no issue as the players saw it.

“There was nothing in it and hasn't even been spoken about and won't be spoken about [within our dressing room].”