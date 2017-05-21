Ulster MFC: Saffrons shade Donegal in extra-time thriller 21 May 2017



Antrim have booked their place in the last four of the Ulster MFC courtesy of a 0-21 to 2-14 extra-time quarter-final victory over Donegal in MacCumhaill Park today.

Throw-in to the senior game between the two counties was delayed by 15 minutes after Donegal fought back to force a draw and send the game into extra-time.

But, as events transpired, it proved to be only a temporary stay of execution for the Tir Chonaill youngsters as a point from the boot of Antrim's Tiarnán McAteer separated the sides at the final whistle.

The Saffrons issued a statement of intent early on when racing into a 0-10 to 0-3 lead.

Donegal were struggling to gain a foothold in the game but Peadar Mogan's 22nd minute goal ignited their challenge and they went in at the break trailing by 1-5 to 0-12.

Mogan then came to his side's rescue with an equalising point two minutes from the end of normal time and the scoreboard read Antrim 0-15, Donegal 1-12.

Donegal briefly took over in pole position during the first period of extra-time, thanks to an Oisin Gallen goal, and led by 2-14 to 0-18 at the halfway stage.

But Antrim weren't done yet and Joe Brolly's son Ruairi made a big impact off the bench for Antrim with two quick fire points to get his team back on level terms before McAteer pounced for what proved to be the decisive score.