Leinster MFC: Model County withstand late Carlow rally

21 May 2017

Carlow's Jamie McCabe with Jamie Myler of Wexford

Wexford have joined Dublin, Kildare and Louth in the hat for the Leinster MFC semi-final draw.

The Model County came away from Netwatch Cullen Park today with a minimum margin 1-12 to 2-8 victory over hosts Carlow under their belt.

Backed by the strong wind, John Nolan's charges finished the first-half 0-8 to 0-4 to the good and a converted Jamie Myler (penalty) parachuted them into 2-9 to 0-6 lead with 13 minutes left on to clock.

To their credit, the Barrowsiders refused to throw in the towel and two Jordan Morrissey goals brought them right back into contention.

Chances went a-begging at both ends of the field in a tense finish and Wexford fell over the line with their noses in front.

Carlow finished the contest with 14 men after Conor Doyle picked up a second yellow card.

The semi-final draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

 




