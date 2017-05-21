Fergus Connolly: As long as I'm alive Mayo will never win an All-Ireland 21 May 2017





Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with Kevin McDonnell of Sligo Aidan O'Shea of Mayo with Kevin McDonnell of Sligo

Aidan O'Shea and Mayo, once again, find themselves caught in the crosshairs of stinging criticism today.

Renowned sports scientist and performance consultant Fergus Connolly, who has worked with the likes of Liverpool FC, the Welsh rugby team and the Dublin footballers in the past, is the latest to give his take on why the Connacht county, who are out in Connacht in SFC action against Sligo today, have failed to end a 66-year wait for All-Ireland success in recent years.

During the course of a wide-ranging interview in The Sunday Independent, Monaghan native Connolly, who now works with the University of Michigan, instructed interviewer Paul Kimmage: “Write this down! Put it in block capitals! AS LONG AS I'M ALIVE MAYO WILL NEVER WIN AN ALL-IRELAND.”

When asked why, he answered: “You've that attitude for a start. And a midfielder, Aidan O'Shea, rushing around doing TV shows. What the fuck? You wouldn't see it in Kerry. You wouldn't see it in Dublin. Why? Because you win your medals and then talk about it.”

If Connolly was involved with the Mayo set-up here's what he would do...

“There would be no media. It's about The Team, The Team, The Team, not what I can do for myself. Aidan O'Shea does media for himself. He's not doing it for the team. It's bullshit.”

In contrast, the former Scotstown player is fulsome in his praise of Jim Gavin's work with Dublin. He was involved in the Dubs' set-up from 2012 to 2014.

“When it all came together at Dublin it was beautiful to watch.

“We'd have rows – huge fucking rows – but it was brilliant. There were no egos. I could say anything to those guys: Jim Gavin, Declan Darcy, Mick Deegan, Shane O'Hanlon. The best group of people I have ever been around.”