Live: Sunday Match Tracker 21 May 2017





Tipperary and Cork players walk behind the band during the pre-match parade before the side's 2016 Munster quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary and Cork players walk behind the band during the pre-match parade before the side's 2016 Munster quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Today there is championship action in all four provinces.

They say that the summer finally arrives when the Munster SHC starts, so get out your sun cream as we have the first of the action from the province this afternoon.

The Ulster SFC kicked off last night and that continues today, while there are three games in the Leinster senior football championship.

Not to be outdone, the Connacht SFC continues also as the races for 'Sam' and 'Liam' begin in earnest.

As always, we are here to bring you minute by minute coverage of all games throughout the afternoon.

So to make sure you are kept up to date with what's happening from all six venues, just click here.