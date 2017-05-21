O'Rourke switches his focus to Cavan 21 May 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

It was very much a game of two halves in Clones last night as far as Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke was concerned.

After watching his side finish with nine points to spare, O'Rourke reflected on their lack-lustre first-half display in his post-match interview with RTÉ Sport.

“The first half we weren't overly happy with. We just didn't have the energy we were hoping we would have coming into the game.

“I don't why we weren't at the pitch of the game. I don't think it was complacency, we knew Fermanagh had put it up to us before.

“We were a wee bit careless in possession. When we got the goal, I thought we were in the driving seat but then we conceded a bad goal at the other end.

“The second half we were much better and much more urgent all around the field. We pressed Fermanagh a bit further up the field and got a wee bit of joy from that turning them over.

“We didn't give them as much of the ball and let them set up attacks as easily and ran out fairly comfortable winners in the end.

“We still wouldn't be overly happy with our performance but as the game went on we got better.”

A local derby against Cavan on June 11 is next on the agenda for O'Rourke and the Farney County.

“We played Cavan in a National League game and it was seven points each. We have to go to Breffni Park so it's going to be a really tight game.

“We know that we have to improve our performance on today from the start of the game.

“We feel we have enough quality and enough experience to beat Cavan but (that's) as long as we put in a good performance and Cavan will feel the same way over the next three weeks.”