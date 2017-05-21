Monaghan were superior in second-half, admits McGrath 21 May 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty. Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath had no complaints following last night's Ulster SFC defeat at the hands of Monaghan.

The Ernesiders finished on the wrong end of the 1-20 to 1-11 scoreline in Clones and, shortly after the final whistle, the Down native gave credit to the Farney County for their second-half display.

“In the second half you'd have to say that Monaghan were superior, in terms of their physicality, their team-work and their intensity,” McGrath remarked to RTÉ Sport.

“In the first half, we more than matched them all over the field, and we went in at half-time happy because we had played the game they way we wanted to in that first half.

“It was unfortunate to concede the two late points towards the end of the first half but we thought we were in a good place.

“We did realise that we would need to be as energetic, focused and disciplined as we were in the first half, and that we would need to get off to a good start.

“They got the first couple of scores. We scored next but when the four or five-point gap opened up, they were really getting their game together and their superior physicality, work-rate and intensity had a massive impact all over the field.

“We were really unable to mount anything of a sustained challenge in the second half the way we did in the first.”