Ulster SFC: Farney finish strongly to floor Fermanagh 20 May 2017





A strong second-half showing saw Monaghan beat Fermanagh by 1-20 to 1-11 in the rain at Clones tonight.

In a preliminary-round derby encounter played out in difficult conditions before a crowd of 7,473, the defining period arrived between the 43rd and 61st minutes as the winners reeled off ten unanswered points to transform a one-point lead into an eleven-point one.

Thirteen different players in total found the range for the victors as they eased into a quarter-final meeting with Cavan on June 11th, while their depleted opponents ran out of steam and tumbled into the first round of the Qualifiers.

In the first-ever Ulster opener to be staged on a Saturday, there was really little or nothing between the teams in the first half but late frees from Jack McCarron and Conor McManus ensured the hosts of a narrow 1-8 to 1-6 interval advantage.

The underdogs led with ten minutes left in that opening period but lofted over four of the last five points to get themselves back on track after their neighbours had given them plenty to think about.

The sides shared the first four points inside the opening six minutes as Tomas Corrigan and Sean Quigley thumped over Fermanagh frees with Monaghan’s Kieran Hughes and Colin Walshe on target with left-footed efforts in between. The hosts then received a blow when Hughes was black-carded only seven minutes in, with the excellent Ryan McAnespie replacing him.

Corrigan restored the Ernemen’s lead with a simple eleventh-minute free from in front of the posts but Monaghan then hit 1-2 to lead by four points at the midway stage in the first half. McManus benefited from a poor short kick-out when gathering possession from McCarron to fire low to the bottom right corner in the 15th minute, with Walshe – this time off his right – and centre forward Shane Carey on target either side of that three-pointer.

The visitors were level by the 22nd minute as Corrigan knocked over his third free before Paul McCusker’s superb work presented Ryan Lyons with an easy finish, which he duly despatched past the exposed Rory Beggan from point-blank range. Lee Cullen edged his side ahead for the last time on 25 minutes but Malachy O’Rourke’s men replied with super scores from Karl O’Connell and Conor McCarthy before McCarron and McManus replied to a majestic Corrigan score from play.

With the rain teeming down, Neil McAdam and Corrigan (free) traded the first blows after the restart. Visiting goalkeeper Tom Treacy saved McCarthy’s close-range effort with his right boot and then got away with an apparent foot-trip before Quigley’s point reduced the arrears to the minimum again.

But that score would spark a decisive run of ten unanswered points from the winners in a rampant 18-minute spell. That scoring sequence was started by two quickfire efforts from classy substitute Owen Duffy (who was voted Man of the Match for his contribution) and McManus – 1-11 to 1-8 with 25 minutes left.

A sweetly-struck McCarron effort from the right wing left four between them and Duffy got his second, which was followed swiftly by McManus’ third – then Duffy’s third - as the favourites started to dominate with almost their entire team camped inside the opposition half.

Another replacement, Dermot Malone, notched the point that left eight between them with twelve minutes remaining and the gulf in class between these two sides became increasingly apparent as the winners continued to boss proceedings with corner back Fintan Kelly, McCarthy and Gavin Doogan all finding the range before substitute Eddie Courtney popped up with the losers’ first score in 23 minutes.

Veteran Monaghan substitute Dessie Mone grabbed their final score in response to one from Aidan Breen, who also banged over a late, late consolation point. But it was Monaghan’s night as they demonstrated real quality in depth to negotiate a potentially tricky hurdle to remain on course for a third privincial title in five seasons.