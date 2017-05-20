Ring Cup: Johnston and Clarke on the double as Antrim ease into final 20 May 2017





Antrim's Ciaran Clarke and Sean Ennis of Down.

Antrim will face Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park on June 10 after powering to a 4-23 to 0-15 win over Down in Cushendall this evening.

Conor Johnston and Ciaran Clarke scored two goals each as the Saffrons moved within 70 minutes of a place in the 2018 Leinster SHC and Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Down were hoping to reverse their earlier defeat to their neighbours in the competition, but that never appeared likely as goals from Johnston and Clarke in the 24th and 29th minutes helped the winners to a commanding 2-12 to 0-7 interval lead.

Clarke struck again within a minute of the restart before Johnston, the returning Neil McManus, Conor Carson and Conor McKinley tagged on points. The game had long ended as a contest before Johnston's second goal made it 4-19 to 0-12 with seven minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Mayo have retained their Christy Ring Cup status following a 1-25 to 2-12 defeat of Roscommon in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Just two points, 0-11 to 1-6, had separated the sides at half-time before Mayo eased to their third win of the season over their neighbours, who drop to the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2018.