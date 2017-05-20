Rackard Cup: Derry and Armagh for final 20 May 2017





Armagh's Cathal Carvill in action against Armagh. Armagh's Cathal Carvill in action against Armagh.

Derry and Armagh will contest the Nicky Rackard Cup final at Croke Park on June 10 following their respective semi-final victories over Monaghan and Tyrone today.

Dual star Brendan Rogers scored his second hat-trick of goals in as many games as competition favourites Derry romped to a 6-17 to 1-12 win in Inniskeen. The sides were level at 0-3 apiece before goals from Brian Cassiedy and Mehaul McGrath (penalty) helped the Oak Leafers to a 2-7 to 0-5 interval lead.

Rogers grabbed his first goal in the 41st minute before Tadhg Campbell got one back for Monaghan. However, two more Rogers strikes - either side of a Ruairi Convery major from a 20-metre free - made it easy for Derry in the end.

In the other penultimate round tie at Carrickmore, Armagh were always in control as they defeated Tyrone on a 2-25 to 1-14 scoreline.

The winners never looked back after David Carvill's long-range free went all the way to the net in the third minute. Carvill had posted 1-5 by the 15th minute, while Nathan Curry and Fiachra Bradley were also on the mark as the winners took a 1-13 to 0-5 advantage into the break.

With Damian Casey - who accounted for 0-12 of their tally - to the fore, Tyrone rallied after the restart before a Curry penalty ended their comeback. Bryan McGurk did manage to pull a goal back, but the Orchardmen weren't be denied.