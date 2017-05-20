Ring Cup: Murphy and Nolan point the way for Carlow 20 May 2017





Carlow's Denis Murphy takes a free.

Carlow are Croker-bound after recording a 0-24 to 2-8 victory over neighbours Wicklow in the first of today's Christy Ring Cup semi-finals at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Denis Murphy top-scored with 0-8 (0-6 from frees), while John Michael Nolan and Marty Kavanagh hit 0-5 and 0-3 respectively from play as Colm Bonnar's charges set up a final date with either Antrim or Down on June 10. A win at Croke Park would see them return to the Leinster SHC and Liam MacCarthy Cup after a one-year absence.

Early points from Murphy, Nolan, Marty Kavanagh and Jack Kavanagh had helped the Barrowsiders to a 0-6 to 0-1 lead before an Eoin McCormack goal brought Wicklow back into it. However, Carlow replied with further scores from Kevin McDonald, Marty Kavanagh, Murphy and Nolan to lead by 0-16 to 1-3 at the interval.

The Garden County halved the deficit when George O'Brien grabbed their second goal four minutes after the restart, but Carlow's victory never seemed in any doubt as Paul Coady, Nolan, Murphy and Eddie Byrne all fired over to restore their 10-point advantage by the final whistle.