Leinster MFC: Gallagher the Louth hero

20 May 2017

The Louth minor footballers huddle after their Leinster quarter-final victory over Laois.
Pic via Louth GAA (@louthgaa) on Twitter.

John Gallagher's injury-time free completed a tremendous Louth comeback as they edged out Offaly by 0-15 to 1-11 in a dramatic Leinster MFC quarter-final at Drogheda.

Favourites Offaly looked set for an easy win when they stormed into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead after just 11 minutes, but the hosts refused to lie down and eventually prevailed without needing a goal.

Cian Johnston gave the Faithful County a dream start with an early goal, while Johnston, Sean Farrell, Cian Farrell, Jack O'Brien and Conor Lynam added points to leave the slow-starting Wee County with a mountain to climb. But they gradually clawed their way back into it and trailed by 0-7 to 1-8 at the break thanks to scores from Conor Morgan, Gallagher and Eoghan Callaghan.

Further points from Morgan, Ciaran Keenan and Gallagher (free) had the sides level at 0-11 to 1-8 with 17 minutes to go. In a tense final quarter, Gallagher ('45') and Jack McEvoy traded points before the former won it for Louth at the death.

 




