Leinster MFC: Kildare comeback floors Laois

20 May 2017

Kildare are chasing a fourth Leinster minor football championship title in five years.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare remain on course for a three-in-a-row of Leinster MFC titles after they came from seven points down to beat neighbours Laois 1-14 to 2-6 in an exciting quarter-final at Newbridge.

Laois made all the early running with points from Jack Owens, Ciaran Comerford and Alan Kinsella giving them a 0-3 to 0-0 lead before captain David Kelly opened the holders' account. A James Carey free left the minimum in it before two goals in the space of a minute from Comerford and Niall Dunne propelled the O'Moore County into a 2-3 to 0-2 lead.

But Gay Campbell's charges responded with a trio of frees from Darragh Kirwan and Kelly (two) to leave themselves trailing by 0-5 to 2-3 at the break.

The momentum remained with the Lilywhites after the restart when Darragh Ryan brought them level with a quickfire 1-1. A David Kelly point gave them the lead for the first time in the 40th minute before they had a huge let-off when Jack Owens rattled the crossbar. Substitute Mark Barry eventually ended Laois' 31-minute scoring drought, but the hosts weren't to be denied as further points from Kelly, Kirwan, Niall O'Sullivan, sub Ger Cunningham and David Foley sealed the victory.




