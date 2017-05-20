LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

20 May 2017

A young Monaghan fan walks up the steps at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

The Ulster SFC gets up and running tonight as Monaghan entertain neighbours Fermanagh at Clones (7pm).

The Farney County are bidding to capture the Anglo-Celt Cup for the third time in five years, while the visitors are still dreaming of a first-ever provincial title.

Having put together another solid campaign in Division One, Malachy O'Rourke's charges are fancied to seal a quarter-final meeting with Cavan, but will be wary of Pete McGrath's underdogs as anything can happen on championship day, especially when it's a local derby.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




