LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 20 May 2017





A young Monaghan fan walks up the steps at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

The Ulster SFC gets up and running tonight as Monaghan entertain neighbours Fermanagh at Clones (7pm).

The Farney County are bidding to capture the Anglo-Celt Cup for the third time in five years, while the visitors are still dreaming of a first-ever provincial title.

Having put together another solid campaign in Division One, Malachy O'Rourke's charges are fancied to seal a quarter-final meeting with Cavan, but will be wary of Pete McGrath's underdogs as anything can happen on championship day, especially when it's a local derby.

