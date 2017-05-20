Leinster MFC: Dubs dish out 25-point defeat to Longford 20 May 2017





Dublin's Ross McGarry with PJ Masterson of Longford.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Dublin's Ross McGarry with PJ Masterson of Longford.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Dublin look to be the team to beat in this year's Leinster MFC after hammering Longford 6-12 to 0-5 in a woefully one-sided quarter-final at Parnell Park.

Having come back from the dead to beat Meath in the first round after extra-time, the young Dubs had this one won from a long way out with Ross McGarry (two), Adam Byrne, James Madden, James Doran and Sean Hawkshaw raising the green flags.

Longford's defensive set-up worked in the opening 14 minutes when they held Dublin scoreless, but the hosts eventually wore them down as they hit 1-5 without reply to take a 1-6 to 0-1 lead into the interval, with McGarry fisting home the only goal of the half in the 24th minute.

The second half turned out to be a turkey shoot with Dublin doing as they pleased to reach the last-four in some style.