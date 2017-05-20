Team news: Four debutants in Donegal side 20 May 2017





Donegal's Caolan Ward.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Donegal's Caolan Ward.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher will hand championship debuts to four players against Antrim in the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Ballybofey tomorrow.

Caolan Ward (St. Eunan's), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Micheal Carroll (Gaoth Dobhair) and Jamie Brennan (Bundoran) are the quartet set to make their championship bows at MacCumhaill Park this weekend.

IT Carlow student Ward is the only newcomer in defence, lining out at wing-back, with McGee picked at midfield alongside Ciaran Thompson, who along with corner-back Eoghan Ban Gallagher will be making his first championship start.

Meanwhile, McGee's U21 teammates from this year, Carroll and Brennan are named in attack at wing-forward and corner-forward respectively.

Now in his 14th inter-county season and the Tir Chonaill County's longest-serving player, Karl Lacey is included amongst the substitutes.

Donegal (Ulster SFC v Antrim): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Martin Reilly, Frank McGlynn, Caolan Ward; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Micheal Carroll, Hugh McFadden, Ryan McHugh; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Peter Boyle, Karl Lacey, Eoin McHugh, Cian Mulligan, Brendan McCole, Martin McElhinney, Mark McHugh, Michael Langan, Darach O'Connor, Enda McCormack, Conor Morrison.