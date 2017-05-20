Relief for Galway as Meehan injury isn't serious 20 May 2017





Galway's Michael Meehan takes to the field at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Michael Meehan takes to the field at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

There is good news for Galway ahead of next month's Connacht SFC semi-final against either Mayo or Sligo with reports that the injury sustained by Michael Meehan in a club game last weekend isn't serious.

The gifted forward's hopes of making a championship return for the Tribesmen appeared to have suffered a setback when he sustained a back injury while playing for Caltra against St. James' in the Galway SFC last Sunday. However, it's understood the injury is a muscular problem and that he will be able to resume training in the coming days.

Meehan returned to Kevin Walsh's squad earlier this year after a three-year absence, but didn't play any part in the successful Allianz League Division 2 campaign due to an ankle injury.