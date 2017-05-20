Laois club calls for change to suspension rules 20 May 2017





A GAA club in Laois is calling for a change to the GAA’s rules with regard to suspensions after one of their underage players was knocked unconscious during a recent game.

Three players from Clonaslee St. Manman’s were suspended after a Rosenallis player was struck on the head with a hurl. The referee was forced to abandon the game to allow for the injured player to be removed from the pitch by ambulance. It’s expected to be another six weeks before he’s given the all-clear by medics to return to action.

At last Monday night’s county board meeting, Rosenallis voiced their disappointment at the fact that the Clonaslee St. Manman’s trio were free to play football or hurling in a higher grade while under suspension.

"Following the suspensions handed down by the CCC, we are disappointed that the rules of our Association seem to allow for the perpetrators of an offence to be free to play a game the following day, whereas the injured player may be out of our games for several months or longer,” a statement from the club read.

"It is regretful that the message being sent out by suspensions such as these is not conducive to parents encouraging their children to play our games.

"We as a club have and always expect to send out our players to participate in a safe and enjoyable environment. This is something we would ask our fellow clubs in Laois to with us in.

"We would also like to thank all the clubs across the county for the concerns and good wishes conveyed to us regarding this incident."