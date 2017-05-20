Watch: Sunday Game is back with a bang

20 May 2017

Presenter Des Cahill in the Sunday Game's championship promo video!

The march to Croker starts here...

The 2017 football and hurling championships begin in earnest this weekend and the Sunday Game has released this adrenaline-pumping video to promote their coverage for the summer ahead, which sees the Artane Band march towards Croke Park to the sound of the programme's iconic theme tune. 

RTE's championship coverage gets underway this evening when Monaghan and Fermanagh face off in the preliminary round of the Ulster SFC.




