Rhode GAA targeted by burglars

20 May 2017

The Rhode GAA clubhouse was broken into.

A John Deere lawnmower and strimmer was stolen from the Rhode GAA club grounds in Co. Offaly this week.

The robbery is believed to have taken place between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday. The club is appealing for the public’s help in recovering the stolen items.

Meanwhile, army duo Anton Sullivan and Jake Kavanagh played their first games for ‘The Village’ in a Division 1 league match against Ballycumber on Wednesday since returning from a tour of duty to Chad. The pair missed last December’s Leinster club SFC final defeat to Dublin champions St. Vincent’s, and star forward Sullivan is due to link up with Pat Flanagan’s Offaly squad ahead of their Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath on June 11.




