20 May 2017





Henry Shefflin didn't look out of place on Eoghan Ruadh's famous throne when he paid a visit to the Dungannon hurling club yesterday.

The throne is made entirely from well-worn hurley sticks. King Henry's visit was one of the highlights of Eoghan Ruadh's 'Homecoming Hurling Festival' which got underway on Wednesday and runs until tomorrow.