Team news: Two games in 24 hours for 'Chester' 20 May 2017





Wicklow's Stephen Kelly Wicklow's Stephen Kelly

Wicklow dual-star Stephen Kelly is facing a busy weekend after being selected at full-back for both the county senior hurlers and footballers.

'Chester', as he is known as, will line out for Seamus Murphy's hurlers against neighbours Carlow for their Christy Ring Cup semi-final clash at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon with throw-in at 3pm.

Meanwhile, at the same time on Sunday, the Greystones man will don the number three jersey again as he captain's Johnny Magee's footballers who face Louth in the Leinster SFC first round at Parnell Park.

Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup v Carlow): Eoghan O’Mahony; Warren Kavanagh, Stephen Kelly, Martin O’Brien; Garry Byrne, John Henderson, Eamonn Kearns; Danny Staunton, Ronan Keddy; Christy Moorehouse, Padraig Doyle, Diarmuid Masterson; George O’Brien, Andy O’Brien, Eoin McCormack.

Subs: Peter O’Reilly, Eugene Dunne, Luke Moloney, Michael Verney, Billy Cuddihy, Peter Keane, Wayne Kinsella, Padraig Doran, Anthony Byrne, Gerry Connors, Jamie Byrne.