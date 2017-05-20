Team news: Wicklow to give out four debuts 20 May 2017





Wicklow's John Crowe dejected.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wicklow's John Crowe dejected.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Wicklow boss Johnny Magee will give four players their championship debuts when they meet Louth in the Leinster SFC first round at Parnell Park tomorrow.

The newcomers are corner-back Brendan Kennedy (An Tochar), wing-back John Crowe (St. Patricks), midfielder David Boothman (Blessington) and wing-forward Conor Ffrench (St. Patricks).

Making his first championship start since 2014, Seanie Furlong takes his place at full-forward. The Kiltegan ace was the Garden County's top marksman in the league with a personal tally of 1-35.

It was reported yesterday that Ross O'Brien and Jamie Snell are no longer part of the panel after the Rathnew defensive duo opted to spend this summer in the US and manager Magee only learned of their decision in recent days.

Wicklow (Leinster SFC v Louth): Robert Lambert; Ciaran Hyland, Stephen Kelly, Brendan Kennedy; Darren Hayden, Paul McLoughlin, John Crowe; David Boothman, Niall Gaffney; Rory Finn, Dean Healy, Conor Ffrench; Mark Kenny, Seanie Furlong, Paul Cunningham.

Subs: Mark Jackson, Martin Cullen, Caolon MacGorman, Peadar Traynor, Chris O’Brien, Anthony McLoughlin, Paddy Byrne, Gary Allen, Darragh Fitzgerald, Padraig Byrne, John McGrath.