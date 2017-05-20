Westmeath jerseys go missing again 20 May 2017





The Westmeath minor football jerseys were 'robbed'. The Westmeath minor football jerseys were 'robbed'.

What is it about Westmeath GAA and jerseys going missing?

In 2014, members of the county U21 football panel were docked the cost of jerseys which were not returned to the county board from their expenses, while the following year a huge controversy erupted after the then minor hurling manager Johnny Greville claimed on Twitter that his team had been withdrawn from the All-Ireland ‘B’ championship because there was no gear for them to wear.

This was refuted by the county board who said the minor hurlers hadn’t been entered into the ‘B’ championship in the first place.

The issue of jerseys going AWOL raised its head yet again at last week’s county board meeting when the Lake County’s minor board committee chairman Seamus Browne revealed that three jerseys hadn’t been returned after the minor footballers’ recent Leinster championship defeat by Carlow.

“Robbed… that’s the word I’d use. The minor footballers were well looked after with gear,” a far from impressed county board chairman Sean Sheridan said.