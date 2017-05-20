Rail works won't hit Limerick and Clare fans 20 May 2017





Limerick supporters in the terrace at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick and Clare supporters will be able to take the train to Thurles for next month’s Munster SHC semi-final after it was confirmed that essential works won’t commence until after the game.

The works are due to begin at Limerick’s Colbert Station on Sunday, June 4 – the same day as the eagerly-awaited semi-final in Semple Stadium. However, Iarnrod Eireann clarified to the Limerick Leader that the upgrade to the signalling system won’t begin until “the close of business” that day, meaning that trains will operate for the match.

With RTE not broadcasting the game (it will be shown live on Sky Sports instead), a larger number of fans are expected to travel.