Team news: Stafford is Wexford's sole championship debutant 20 May 2017





Wexford players stand dejected.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Wing-forward James Stafford is Wexford's sole championship debutant for tomorrow's Leinster SFC first round clash against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

In his first championship game at the Model County helm, Seamus McEnaney hands Glynn-Barntown clubman Stafford the number twelve jersey for this south-east derby.

The Model County have no major injury concerns for the provincial opener and will be anxious to lay down a marker after last month's 13-point league final defeat to Westmeath.

Outfielder-turned-goalkeeper Shane Roche will make his 100th appearance for the county at senior level having made his first in 2006 under Paul Bealin.

Wexford (Leinster SFC v Carlow): Shane Roche; Michael Furlong, Naomhan Rossiter, Jim Rossiter; Eoghan Nolan, Joey Wadding, Brian Malone; Daithi Waters, Colm Kehoe; Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, James Stafford; Ciaran Lyng, John Tubritt, PJ Banville.

Subs: Conor Swaine, Tiarnan Rossiter, Paul Curtis, Jake Firman, Conor Carty, John Leacy, Donal Shanley, Ryan Nolan, Niall Hughes, Ronan Devereux, Adrian Flynn.