Team news: Barrowsiders unveil side for championship opener

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien celebrates with Darragh Foley after their side's 2016 All-Ireland qualifier victory over Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The Carlow team for tomorrow's Leinster SFC first round local derby clash with Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park has been unveiled.

The Barrowiders will be aiming to do the double over their neighbours having enjoyed a 2-14 to 1-7 victory against them in the final round of the league at this venue last month.

It was Turlough O'Brien's side last competitive outing and the starting 15 for tomorrow shows ten survivors from the one that lined out in the double scorers win over the Model County - Craig Kearney, Shane Redmond, Kieran Nolan, Danny Moran, Gary Kelly, Sean Murphy, team-captain Darragh Foley, Alan Kelly, Paul Broderick and John Murphy.

Broderick will lead the full-forward line after an impressive league campaign in which he scored 3-35 overall, including 2-6 against Waterford.

Carlow (Leinster SFC v Wexford): Craig Kearney; Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Kieran Nolan; Danny Moran, Daniel St Ledger, Gary Kelly; Brendan Murphy, Sean Murphy; Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley, Alan Kelly; Paul Broderick, Ciaran Moran, John Murphy.

Subs: Robbie Molloy, Barry John Molloy, Sean Gannon, Mark Russell, Shane Clarke, Jamie Clarke, Conor Lawlor, Graham Power, Shane O'Neill, Darragh O'Brien, Brian Cawley.