Team news: Callanan returns for Tipp 19 May 2017





Seamus Callanan returns to the Tipperary team for Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final clash against Cork at Semple Stadium.

The All-Star full-forward missed out on last month's crushing league final loss to Galway due to a broken thumb sustained in the semi-final win over Wexford, however, he has recovered in time for his side's provincial title defence opener.

The starting 15 shows three changes in personnel from the 3-21 to 0-14 defeat at the hands of the Tribesmen last time out as John O'Keeffe replaces Michael Cahill at left corner-back (the only change from the corresponding fixture last year in which Tipp won by 0-22 to 0-13).

Elsewhere, Michael Breen switches from centre-forward to midfield in the absence of the suspended Jason Forde with Sean Curran drafted into number eleven position and Callanan at fourteen while Steven O'Brien makes way.

Tipperary (Munster SHC v Cork): Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, John O'Keeffe; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Sean Curran, Noel McGrath; John O'Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.