Team news: Fitzpatrick named in Antrim starting 15 19 May 2017





Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates

Matthew Fitzpatrick has been named in the Antrim starting 15 to face Donegal in their Ulster SFC quarter-final clash in Ballybofey on Sunday.

The St John's player was set to miss the Saffrons' provincial opener after being hit with a 48-week ban on Monday night for giving false evidence at a hearing (initially given a one-week ban for his alleged involvement in an incident at the end of the county's league defeat to Armagh in March).

However, Fitzpatrick, who has been selected at centre-forward for the showdown with the Tir Chonaill men, had his hefty suspension overturned following a successful appeal on Wednesday night.

Joint-bosses Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons have included a mix of youth and experience in their side but team-captain James Laverty is a notable absentee through injury.

Antrim (Ulster SFC v Donegal): Chris Kerr; Peter Healy, Patrick Gallagher, Conor Hamill; Paddy McBride, Paddy McAleer, Sean McVeigh; Declan Lynch, Stephen Beatty; Ruairi McCann, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Mark Sweeney; CJ McGourty, Brendan Bradley, Tomas McCann.

Subs: Andrew Hasson, Kevin O'Boyle, Niall Delargy, Odhran Eastwood, Domhnall Nugent, Jack Dowling, Conor Small, Stephen Tierney, Eunan Walsh, Seamus McGarry, Pat Brannigan.