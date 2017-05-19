Can Mayo take inspiration from the Chicago Cubs? 19 May 2017





The Mayo players warm-up before the drawn All-Ireland final against Dublin in 2016 and inset the Chicago Cubs after being crowned World Champions. The Mayo players warm-up before the drawn All-Ireland final against Dublin in 2016 and inset the Chicago Cubs after being crowned World Champions.

Mayo begin their latest quest to end their 66-year All-Ireland famine against Sligo on Sunday and, never ones to miss an opportunity, Paddy Power wheeled out this cheeky hoarding at the famous Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs ended their 108-year wait to win baseball's World Series last November and the Irish bookmaker has offered to ask them if they could offer Mayo any advise on how to end their particular 'curse'.

Pics via Paddy Power on Twitter.