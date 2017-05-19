Team news: Faithful minors unchanged again 19 May 2017





Offaly's Cian Johnston and Martin O'Connor of Wexford.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly's Cian Johnston and Martin O'Connor of Wexford.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Offaly boss John Hughes has named the same starting 15 for the third game running as they prepare to face Louth in the Leinster MFC quarter-final at Drogheda tomorrow.

The Faithful County have enjoyed an impressive route to the last eight of the provincial series - beating Wexford by 21-points and then Westmeath by seven while Ferbane's Cian Johnston has been in superb scoring form, hitting 2-12 from play over the two games.

Offaly (Leinster MFC v Louth): Jack McEvoy; Jack O’Brien, Luke Gavin Mangan, Eoin Dunne; Ciaran Donnelly, Edward Bennett, Adam Owens; Sean Ibbotston, Mark Newman; Sean Farrell, Conor Lynam, Billy Fogarty; Cian Johnston, Nathan Poland, Cian Farrell.