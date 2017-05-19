Offaly Rose won an All-Ireland with Westmeath 19 May 2017





Jennifer Byrne (centre) training with the Ireland Women's Soccer team.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A former Irish soccer international and All-Ireland ladies football winner with Westmeath will represent Offaly at the International Rose of Tralee Festival in August.

Twenty-four-year-old Jennifer Byrne, who is a newly-qualified doctor, was chosen as the Offaly Rose in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore last Saturday night. Hailing from Ballinahown, which straddles the Westmeath-Offaly border near Athlone, Jennifer is no stranger to the big stage, having represented the Republic of Ireland at U17 and U19 level in soccer. She was also corner forward on the Westmeath team that claimed All-Ireland intermediate honours in 2011 by defeating Cavan after a replay in Croke Park.

Jennifer (wearing the number 29 jersey) poses for a team photograph with the Westmeath ladies in 2011.