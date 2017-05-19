Team news: Gray calls up Maher and Conlon 19 May 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. The Dublin minor football squad huddle.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Dublin boss Tom Gray has made two changes to his starting 15 ahead of tomorrow's Leinster MFC quarter-final clash against Longford at Parnell Park.

Following his side's dramatic extra-time victory over Meath in the first round, Gray calls up Darren Maher (St Patricks, Donabate) and Darragh Conlon (Ballymun Kickhams) at right corner-back and left half-forward respectively. Meanwhile, Aaron Lynch and Daniel Brennan drop out.

The Dubs came from 10 points down at half-time (1-10 to 0-3) to beat the Royals by 1-15 to 1-13 after 80 minutes at the Donnycarney venue last month.

Dublin (Leinster MFC v Longford): David O'Hanlon; Darren Maher, Peadar O Cofaigh Bhroin, Liam Flatman; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Eoin O'Dea; Donal Ryan, Mark Tracey; Niall O'Leary, James Doran, Darragh Conlon; Ross McGarry, Sean Hawkshaw, Ciaran Archer.