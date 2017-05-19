'There's always a sting' with Cork, says 'Babs' 19 May 2017





Babs Keating.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Babs Keating.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Michael 'Babs' Keating says Tipperary cannot afford to underestimate Cork in Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final.

The former Tipperary All-Ireland winning player and manager told the Irish Independent at the recent launch of a GAA museum exhibition: "I wouldn't like to be in the dressing-room with (Cork selectors) Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Pat Hartnett. They were two serious backs and anybody wearing a Cork jersey that day who doesn't do what the Galway players did won't be forgiven by those two.

"It's their second year. They can be forgiven what they did with Cork last year. Cork are the team - you don't ever discount any of the traditional teams. There is always a sting.

"The same as there was a sting in us back in '87 when we beat Cork in Killarney. Cork were 4/1 on, we were 3/1 or 4/1 outsiders. Yet we were Tipperary in a Munster final.

"Cork are coming to Thurles and they are Cork in a Munster Championship. Cork were rarely a League team. They were always a Championship team. You discount Cork at your peril."