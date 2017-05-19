Club v. County row erupts in Galway 19 May 2017





Ahascragh-Fohenagh and Galway's Cathal Mannion.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Ahascragh-Fohenagh and Galway's Cathal Mannion.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

A club v. county row has broken out in Galway following the first round of the Galway SFC last weekend.

The Connacht Tribune reports that members of the Galway senior hurling squad were alleged to have 'turned down' or were 'gently persuaded' not to line out for their club in the opening round of the Galway SFC.

In all, four members of the Galway senior hurling squad did not play football with their clubs last weekend.

The Connacht Tribune was contacted by a number of irate clubs in particular those who have county hurlers in their ranks.

The likes of Cathal and Padraig Mannion (Caltra), John Hanbury (St Michael's) and Daithi Burke (Corofin) decided not to play for their clubs.