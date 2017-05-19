Wicklow lose defensive duo to States

19 May 2017

Wicklow's Ross O'Brien.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wicklow's hopes of upsetting Louth in Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter-final at Parnell Park have been dealt a double blow with reports that defenders Ross O'Brien and Jamie Snell have left the panel.

According to the Wicklow People Facebook page, the Rathnew pair will spend the summer in the US, ruling them out of the Garden County's championship campaign.

It's believed that both the Wicklow and Rathnew managements only learned on their decision in recent days. 




