Byrnes remains Limerick's main concern 19 May 2017





Limerick's Diarmuid Byrnes.

Limerick manager John Kiely is sweating over the fitness of Dairmaid Byrnes.

The Patrickswell defender is a real doubt for the Munster SHC clash against Clare on Sunday, June 4th.

Byrnes is struggling with a knee injury and has missed his club's opening two rounds of the Limerick senior hurling championship.

Time is fast running out for Byrnes to prove his fitness ahead of the Clare clash, but there was better news for Kiely.

Declan Hannon, Alan Dempsey, William O'Donoghue, Peter Casey and Gearoid Hegarty are expected to be back in full training this week and should be available for selection.