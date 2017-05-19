Munster SHC preview: Tipp gunning for three-in-a-row 19 May 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary players celebrate with the Munster SHC trophy after beating Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The race for the 2017 Munster senior hurling championship gets underway this Sunday with the province’s two most successful counties going head-to-head at Semple Stadium.

Between them, Cork and Tipperary have won this competition 92 times and the latter are 1/4 favourites to get their title defence off to a winning start against Kieran Kingston’s Rebels at the weekend.

Should the All-Ireland champions avoid an upset on home turf, they’ll have a month to prepare for what could potentially be another Thurles classic against Waterford, with the Deise men keen to wipe away the memories of last year’s final demolishment at the hands of the Premier men.

On the other side of the draw, Clare and Limerick collide for a final berth on July 9th in what should be a genuine test for the Banner men, who look good for their first provincial decider in nine years.

However, with their talisman Seamus Callanan returned from injury, Tipp quite simply look in a strong position to claim their third Munster crown in as many years.

Predictions:

Champions: Tipperary

Runners-up: Clare

Odds (supplied by Ladbrokes): Tipperary Evens; Waterford 7/2; Clare 4/1; Limerick 15/2; Cork 10/1

Fixtures:

May 21: Quarter-final: Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium

June 4: Semi-final: Limerick v Clare, Semple Stadium

June 18: Semi-final: Waterford v Tipperary/Cork, Semple Stadium

July 9: Final