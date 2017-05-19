GAA on TV this weekend: the championship is back
19 May 2017
A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
It is nearly eight months since we have had a senior intercounty championship game on television but come Saturday that wait is over.
We have three live games to look forward to.
Saturday 20 May
RTE2, 6.30pm, Monaghan v Fermanagh, Ulster SFC preliminary round (Throw-in 7pm)
Sunday 21 May
RTE2, 1.15pm, Mayo v Sligo, Connacht SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)
RTE2, 3.40pm, Tipperary v Cork, Munster SHC quarter-final (Throw-in 4pm)
RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game
Highlights from the weekend’s championship action as Des Cahill is joined by Anthony Daly, Ciaran Whelan, Eddie Brennan and Tomas O Se.
Monday 22 May
TG4, 8pm, GAA USA
Episode 2 - Dara Ó Cinnéide explores how the GAA reflected a profound dilemma faced by early 20th-century Irish Americans, who were driven by the idea of Irish independence while simultaneously striving to carve out a new identity for themselves.