Team news: Ward is Farney's only debutant 18 May 2017





Monaghan's Dessie Ward with Niall McInerney of Roscommon.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Monaghan's Dessie Ward with Niall McInerney of Roscommon.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Dessie Ward is the only championship debutant in the Monaghan starting 15 to face Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC preliminary round at Clones on Saturday.

Plotting the downfall of his native county in the provincial opener, manager Malachy O'Rourke hands versatile Ballybay clubman Ward his first championship start at left half-forward.

O'Rourke has selected a hugely experienced side which shows ten starters from last year's qualifier defeat to Longford while Clontibret ace Vinny Corey is set to make his 48th championship appearance for the county.

Regular wing-back Karl O'Connell is named at midfield alongside Kieran Hughes whose brother Darren misses out completely after suffering a knee injury during a club game last month.

After an impressive league campaign which saw him score 3-29 in five games, Jack McCarron starts at full-forward flanked by Conor McCarthy and team-captain Conor McManus.

Monaghan (Ulster SFC v Fermanagh): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O'Connell; Gavin Doogan, Shane Carey, Dessie Ward; Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, Kieran Duffy, James Mealiff, Dessie Mone, Brian Greenan, Aaron Lynch, Dermot Malone, Owen Duffy, Ryan McAnespie, Thomas Kerr, Micheal Bannigan.