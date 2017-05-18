Rare Louth All-Ireland medals go under the hammer 18 May 2017





Johnny Brennan won All-Irelands with Louth in 1910 and 1912 and his medal collection is up for auction later this month.

The Dundalk Rangers attacker collected twelve rare gold and silver medals in action for his club and the Wee County in the early years of the last century and these are expected to fetch between €15,000 and €20,000 on Tuesday, May 30th.

The historic souvenirs will be sold at a Rare Books, Literature, Manuscripts and Sporting Collectibles Auction hosted by Kilkenny-based auctioneer Fonsie Mealy in the Tara Towers Hotel, Dublin.

Lot 884/0297 is described by the auctioneer as a “truly magnificent collection from the rudimentary stages of the GAA.”

As well as the All-Irelands, the medal collection also includes Louth SFC and JFC mementos and Leinster honours. Brennan represented Louth 34 times between 1902 and 1916, including five Leinster finals and three All-Ireland finals.

The twelve medals up for auction are: 1905 Junior Football Championship silver Medal with Dundalk Rangers' 1907 Senior League silver Medal with Dundalk Rangers; 1907 Senior Championship silver Medal with Dundalk Rangers; 1908 Senior Championship 9ct gold Medal with Dundalk Rangers; 1909 Louth First Leinster Senior Football Title 9ct gold Medal; 1910 Louth Second Leinster Championship 9ct gold Medal; 1910 Louth First All-Ireland Football Final 9ct gold Medal; 1912 Louth Third Leinster Championship 9ct gold Medal; 1912 Louth Second All-Ireland Football 9ct gold Medal; 1913 Louth Dr Croke Cup Competition 9ct gold Medal; 1913 Louth Football (National) silver Medal; 1915 Wolfe Tone Memorial 9ct gold Medal.

Further details are available here.