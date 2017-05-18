'Sligo is the only talk around our dressing room' 18 May 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford and Cillian O'Connor.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford and Cillian O'Connor.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford says his team aren’t looking beyond Sunday’s Connacht SFC quarter-final against Sligo.

The winners of this weekend’s showdown in Castlebar will take on Galway on June 11th and although Mayo are priced as 8/11 favourites to claim the JJ Nestor Cup this summer, Rochford says they will be taking it one game at a time.

“It’s not something that I have given any thought to,” he told The Irish Times.

“It’s not something that you sit back and say I wonder which one of us will be there in September. If you get into that space you certainly can’t be preaching to your players to be focused.

“Genuinely, Sligo is the only talk around our dressing room. What will be, will be in relation to what two teams get to the third week in September.

“We would love to be thinking that it would be us, but we understand that we only get there by winning each game as it comes, and the challenges that they present.”