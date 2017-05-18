Team news: Yeats men stay the same 18 May 2017





Paul Earls of Wicklow with Charlie Harrison of Sligo battle it out ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Paul Earls of Wicklow with Charlie Harrison of Sligo battle it out ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Sligo manager Niall Carew has stuck with the same starting 15 which dispatched New York for Sunday’s Connacht SFC quarter-final against Mayo.

All Star defender Charlie Harrison resumes at full-back with former Sigerson Cup winner Brendan Egan donning the number six jersey and Paddy O’Connor and Adrian McIntyre once again partnering each other at centre-field.

In attack, Mark Breheny is named on ‘the 40’ and the full-forward line is made up of Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes and Adrian Marren.

Throw-in at MacHale Park, Castlebar is at 2pm.

Sligo (Connacht SFC v Mayo): Aidan Devaney; Ross Donavan, Charlie Harrison, Eoin McHugh; Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly; Paddy O'Connor, Adrian McIntyre; Neil Ewing, Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley; Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.