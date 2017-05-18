Donnelly: win would erase league disappointment 18 May 2017





Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly gets ahead of Wexford's Daithi Waters

Fermanagh midfielder Eoin Donnelly says a win over Monaghan on Saturday would go a long way towards making up for their disappointing league campaign.

The Erne men suffered relegation from Division 2 last month and are ranked as 6/1 outsiders to topple Monaghan in this weekend’s Ulster championship preliminary round, with a number of injury concerns reported ahead of the Clones showdown.

"Obviously Peter is disappointed that we will be missing a few people but I still think we have a solid enough base from which to launch our Championship challenge," Donnelly told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We have to be able to maintain our intensity level and keep our concentration throughout because Monaghan are going into the game from a strong position. They will feel happy with the way they have performed in the league and will have certain expectations in relation to the Championship.

"Obviously we know a lot about them and they certainly won't be easily beaten. Having said that, we are very conscious that a win would go some way towards erasing the disappointment felt after the league."