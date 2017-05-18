Connacht SFC preview: Galway and Mayo still lead the way out west 18 May 2017





Galway's Eoghan Kerin celebrates with his team in the dressing room after the Connacht SFC final replay victory over Roscommon at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

The Connacht senior football championship race heats up this Sunday when Mayo welcome Sligo to Castlebar.

Having avoided a potential banana-skin against New York in the Bronx two weeks ago, the Yeats County now face a huge tasking in trying to upset Stephen Rochford’s men in their own back yard this weekend.

Holders Galway await Sunday’s winners from MacHale Park and should Mayo keep it to script then a June 11th derby date with the Tribesmen should serve up fascinating contest, with the victors set to enter into the west side decider as firm favourites.

Kevin Walsh’s team delivered when they needed to in the National League, achieving promotion before bringing home the Division 2 title last month, and will be keen to string back-to-back JJ Nestor Cup triumphs together this summer after having ousted Roscommon in last year’s final in a replay.

The Rossies’ league campaign left a lot to be desired this season but they are more than likely going to have enough to account for either of London or Leitrim with home advantage in their favour on June 18th.

However, Kevin McStay’s charges can expect to face an entirely different proposition come the second Sunday in July.

Predictions:

Champions: Mayo

Runners-up: Roscommon

Odds (supplied by Ladbrokes): Mayo 8/11; Galway 11/4; Roscommon 3/1; Sligo 40/1; Leitrim 66/1; 250/1

Fixtures:

May 21: Quarter-final: Mayo v Sligo, MacHale Park

May 28: Quarter-final: London v Leitrim, Ruislip

June 11: Semi-final: Galway v Mayo/Sligo, Pearse Stadium

June 18: Semi-final: Roscommon v London/Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park

July 9: Final