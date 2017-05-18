Brolly reveals why Fitzpatrick's case was thrown out 18 May 2017





Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Joe Brolly. Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Joe Brolly.

Joe Brolly has given his legal opinion as to why Antrim’s Matthew Fitzpatrick had his 48-week ban overturned last night.

The RTE pundit led Fitzpatrick’s successful appeal in front of the Central Appeals Committee which sees the St John's clubman free to line-out fo the Saffrons in Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal.

This morning Brolly revealed the “legal basis” behind the CHC’s decision to overturn Fitzpatrick's suspension via his Twitter account: